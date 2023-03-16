Trade and increased cooperation will be at the centre of Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s State visit to South Africa on Thursday.

Suluhu Hassan and President Cyril Ramaphosa will preside over the 2nd Session of the South Africa-Tanzania Bi-National Commission, which comprises committees on politics and diplomacy, defence and security, economic affairs as well as social and cultural affairs.

The two leaders will also address a business forum in the afternoon which will focus on agriculture, agro-processing, oil and gas, mining and infrastructure development.

The two countries have deep historical relations with the ruling party in Tanzania, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), having supported the ANC and PAC in the struggle against apartheid.

President Ramaphosa’s first state visit after being elected President in May 2019 was to Tanzania where he was hosted by the country’s late President John Maguifuli.

This will be Hassan’s first visit to South Africa since she took office in 2021.

The visit aims to further increase total trade between South Africa and Tanzania which grew from nearly R7 billion in 2021 to over R8.5 billion in 2022.

Currently, more than 250 South African companies operate in diverse sectors in Tanzania while the East African country exports coffee, cashew nuts, cotton and avocados to South Africa.

The video below is reporting more on the state visit: