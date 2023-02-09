President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that he will appoint a Minister of Electricity to the Presidency to deal effectively and urgently with the country’s power challenges.

He was addressing the Joint Sitting of Parliament at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

He says the new minister will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response including the work of the National Energy Crisis Committee.

“The minister of electricity in the Presidency will assume full responsibility for overseeing all aspects of the electricity crisis response, including the work of the energy crisis committee. Now the minister will focus full time on the work with the Eskom board and management to end load shedding and ensure that the energy action plan is implemented without delay.”

President Ramaphosa was delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament: