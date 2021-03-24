President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the State Capture Commission for four days

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before it next month. The commission’s chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Ramaphosa will give evidence as both as head of state and president of the ANC.

Zondo making the announcement of the President’s appearance before the Commission:

“President Ramaphosa will testify representing the ANC, but I have indicated that from the Commission side the President will have to testify as President of the country and former Deputy President of the country. But it’s up to the ANC to provide its witnesses but I understand that he will lead that delegation as well in his capacity as President of the ruling party, ” says Zondo.

According to the Commission, the President is set to appear for four days, April 22, 23, 28 and 29.

AfriForum application for the President to appear before Commission

On Monday, civil rights group AfriForum filed a formal application to the Commission requesting to subpoena the President to appear before Justice Raymond Zondo.

It says President Ramaphosa was the chairperson of the ANC’s Cadre Deployment Committee from 2013 to 2016 and claims that several individuals who are accused of corruption and State Capture were appointed to key positions on the ground of their loyalty to the ANC.

Legal experts say the AfriForum’s request to cross-examine President Ramaphosa at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry is permitted in terms of the law.

Legal expert, Casper Badenhorst is of the view that there is nothing untoward about the lobby group’s request to the Commission.

“In terms of rule 9 of the rules, if you believe that there is a person that can provide valuable evidence to the Commission and its purposes, you may apply in writing to the commission and state grounds, why you believe that that person has valuable evidence to provide.”

AfriForum further wants to question President Ramaphosa on individuals who had served in the government or in various state-owned entities like Brian Molefe, Dudu Myeni, Pravin Gordhan, Lucky Montana, Jeff Radebe, Thuli Madonsela, amongst others.