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President Ramaphosa to answer questions in the National Assembly

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Parliament last month.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Parliament last month.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @PresidencyZA
Zalene Merrington

Members of Parliament are expected to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa about the delivery of basic services later on Tuesday ahead of the local government elections on November 4.

He will be in the National Assembly to answer oral questions.

MPs are also expected to ask about lobby groups such as March and March, which some accuse of harming the country’s reputation.

They will also seek to establish the role South Africa plays in facilitating peace and stability in the Southern African Development Community.

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