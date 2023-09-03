President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on the conclusion of the panel investigation into the Lady R vessel on Sunday evening.

In May, the United States Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety said South Africa had provided arms to Russia in the midst of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

This prompted President Ramaphosa to establish an inquiry into Brigety’s remarks.

The retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo, who headed inquiry, has handed the panel’s report to the President.

Reports have since emerged that the panel has found that there were no weapons or ammunition on the vessel.

The allegations caused tension between South Africa and the United States of America.

The law makers in the US also called on the Joe Biden administration to punish South Africa by not renewing African Growth and Opportunity Act after the allegations surfaced.

But, South African government maintained that it didn’t approve the sale of arms to Russia.

Department of International Relations and Co-operation also indicated that since the start of the Commission, those who made allegations have not provided evidence to the Commission.

The final report of Lady R was handed over to President Ramaphosa last month.

The President is also expected to give an update on the outcomes of the recent BRICS summit.