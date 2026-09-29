President Ramaphosa to address nation about GBVF scourge

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to brief the nation at 7pm on steps being taken by government to confront the scourge of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

This follows the spate of brutal killings of women in parts of Gauteng, with 12 bodies found in Ekurhuleni east of Johannesburg and one in Soweto in the last two months.

Since July, police have recovered 12 bodies of young women in the Ekurhuleni region including Kempton Park, Tembisa and Springs.

These killings have intensified fears over South Africa’s GBVF crisis.

President Ramaphosa has vowed to do something.

VIDEO | During an event last week President Ramaphosa said that South African women should not live in fear:

In his address, the President is expected to provide an update on investigations into the murders of women killed in Gauteng and elsewhere.