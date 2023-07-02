President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed off on a three percent increase for all public office bearers.

This is substantially below the inflation rate in South Africa which currently stands at just over six percent.

The increment also applies to members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, Judges, Magistrates and Traditional Leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.

It follows recommendations from the Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers for a 3.8% increment.

The President’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says having considered the Commission’s recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country, the President has decided that the salaries of all public office bearers be increased by three percent.

The President has in accordance to relevant statutory requirements submitted the notice to Parliament for approval before publication in as far as it relates to salaries of judges and magistrates.

In May, the proposal to hike the salaries of public office bearers by 3,8%, was described as unacceptable in one of the world’s most unequal countries.

