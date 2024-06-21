President Ramaphosa set to unveil 7th administration cabinet

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Some people in Limpopo say they are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the new cabinet by President Cyril Ramaphosa. President Ramaphosa is expected to announce a newly-constituted 7th administration cabinet under the Government of National Unity (GNU) in due course.

During his inauguration speech, Ramaphosa emphasised that the results of this year’s general elections expressed people’s disapproval of government’s performance.

Members of the public believe the synergy in the GNU cabinet would steer the country in the right direction.

“I think we will see a better performing government because we will have people from various political parties. The ANC will be held accountable. I foresee changes because ministers will be working for the public. We will not see them working for their comrades. I have never been more hopeful. I think many problems will be solved this time.”

Meanwhile, a political analyst, Enoch Maponya, says the fact that markets have reacted positively after the swearing-in of members of parliament last week signals a better future for the country.

“The economy is going to be stable. In fact, since last Friday, the value of the rand stabilized. The new cabinet will surely strengthen the rand. But on the other hand, we have the challenge of the President having to include all the parties that are in the GNU. It is not easy to constitute that government. The DA says it has agreed with the ANC to have 60% of the posts, with them having 30%, while the other parties have 10%. That means other parties must share 5%. How will they do it? Because politics is the game of power.”

Ramaphosa expected to announce new cabinet: