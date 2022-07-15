African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the party’s fraternal message at the 15th South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Friday.

It is set to be another warm welcome for President Ramaphosa at one of the alliance gatherings. The outgoing SACP General Secretary Dr Blade Nzimanade, earlier, questioned the criminal case opened against the president.

Nzimande says the party welcomes President Ramaphosa’s decision to allow himself to be investigated by law enforcement agencies.

Last month, former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against Ramaphosa in relation to the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Nzimande says Fraser is setting a bad precedent by using information acquired during his deployment in government for factional battles.

Outgoing Secretary-General Blade Nzimande says Fraser did not report the matter as a way to fight corruption but the intention is to destabilise the ANC government:

The Chair of the ANC Integrity Committee George Mashamba has vowed to take advantage of the president’s presence at the SACP gathering to ask him to avail himself before his commission.

‘Corruption and factionalism’

Addressing delegates at the conference on Thursday, Congress of South African Trade Unions president Zingiswa Losi implored delegates to help to cleanse the African National Congress (ANC) of what she called “demons of factionalism and corruption”.

She said alliance partners must stop mobilising in defence of criminals who steal from the poor.

Losi said if the status quo is allowed to remain, the ANC runs the risk of losing the 2024 national elections, adding that those who are found guilty of wrongdoing must stop hiding behind the political conspiracy.