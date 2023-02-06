President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed deep sadness on behalf of the government and people of South Africa at the large-scale loss of life and extent of injuries caused by an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

On Monday, a massive earthquake killed over 2 600 people across Turkey and northwest Syria, with freezing winter weather adding to the plight of the many thousands left injured or homeless and hampering efforts to find survivors.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, expressed his deep sadness at the large-scale loss of life and extent of injuries inflicted by an earthquake that has affected the nations of Türkiye and Syria. https://t.co/tt5XInkbDL pic.twitter.com/GTWS4GCVrT — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) February 6, 2023

“Our nation and Government are deeply saddened by the unthinkable loss of life in Turkey and Syria, and by the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted.

“Our hearts go out to families who have lost loved ones or are searching for relatives, and we wish injured survivors a full recovery,” Ramaphosa says.

The President has also expressed regret at the vast damage to social and economic infrastructure with which the two governments and populations are now confronted with. He has expressed his appreciation to the South African humanitarian aid organisation, Gift of the Givers, which is joining the international response in Türkiye and Syria.

Another foundation is also sending help to those affected. SABC News speaks to Ziyaad Patel – a Trustee of the Al-Imdaad Foundation.

UN mobilising emergency response

UN Secretary-General António Guterres addresses the escalating crisis in Turkey and Northwestern Syria.

“I want to convey my deep sadness about the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. I extend my condolences to the families of the victims. The United Nations is mobilising to support emergency response, and so let’s work together in solidarity to assist all those hit by this disaster, many of whom were already in dire need of humanitarian aid. During my tenure as High Commissioner for Refugees, I went several times to work in that area, and I will never forget the extraordinary demonstration of generosity of the people of the area. It is time for all of us to show the same solidarity that I’ve witnessed in the area in relation to refugees fleeing one of the most difficult conflicts of all time.”