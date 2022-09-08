President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined other world leaders in expressing his condolences to His Majesty King Charles III on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96.

UK’s longest reigning monarch passes on:

She was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.

The President met the Queen at the last Commonwealth Meeting which was held in London in 2018.

They spent some time looking at letters that former President Nelson Mandela sent to the Queen reminiscing about the great stateman that Her Majesty respected enormously.

“Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world”, says President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa says that South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their immense loss.