Ramaphosa sends condolences to Zimbabwe following ferry accident

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended condolences to Zimbabwe following the Lake Kariba ferry tragedy that claimed 44 lives.

He says South Africa stands in solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe, offering sympathies to the families of those killed, survivors and families still awaiting news of their loved ones.

Ramaphosa has also wished survivors a speedy recovery and paid tribute to emergency teams working to support affected families, communities and to recover those still missing.

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President @CyrilRamaphosa extends his deep condolences to the Government and people of Zimbabwe following the extensive loss of life in a tragedy on Lake Kariba, Zimbabwe. https://t.co/BE4mvH5k1y — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) August 13, 2026

On Wednesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa sent messages of condolence to the families of those killed.

In his message, President Mnangagwa described the accident as a tragedy that has exposed serious deficiencies in the country’s maritime capabilities.

He called on relevant government agencies to immediately address the shortcomings and take an active role in implementing remedial measures to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Video: Lake Kariba ferry disaster death toll rises to 44