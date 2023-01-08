In the much anticipated January 8 Statement, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa sent a clear message that South Africa is not a place for racism.

Ramaphosa brought out the Nakedi brothers who were allegedly the victims of a racially motivated attack at a Free State resort.

The incident which was captured on CCTV footage shows adult white men attacking the two teen boys in a bid to get them out of the resort pool.

President Ramaphosa had the following to say regarding racism that is rearing its ugly head threatening to harm the gains of democracy.

“The spirit of our forebears who fought against the apartheid system must fill you with courage as it does all of us. But we also want to send a clear and straight message to those in our country who still want to perpetuate racism, we say South Africa today, we do not want racists here in South Africa. If you want to practice your racist tendencies, South Africa is not the place to come and practice them.”

Livestream: President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC’s January 8th Statement

‘Without sacrifice … no South Africa’

Delivering the January 8th Statement at the Petrus Molemela stadium in Mangaung, the ANC president also highlights the importance of honouring those who sacrificed their lives for South Africa’s democracy.

Ramaphosa says without the sacrifice, there would have been no South Africa as we know it today.

“The spirit of resistance against apartheid and colonialism and the courage struggle for liberation and democracy remains present and powerful. This spirit calls upon us to recorgnise the injustices of the past, it also calls upon us to honour those who suffered and sacrificed for freedom in our land.”