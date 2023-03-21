President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa cannot claim to be a country that respects human rights if it cannot ensure that all South Africans have access to land, housing, food, water, health care and education.
He was speaking at the commemoration of Human Rights Day in the town of De Aar, Northern Cape, on Tuesday.
The day marks 63 years since the killing of 69 people by apartheid police in Sharpeville during an anti-pass march. Late Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) leader Robert Sokubwe led the protests.
There can be no doubt that we have achieved much in securing the rights of all South Africans. But we know from daily experience that we need to do much more.https://t.co/lNa6sSW6oe
— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 21, 2023
The 2023 Human Rights Day was commemorated under the theme: Consolidating and Sustaining Human Rights Culture in the Future.
President Ramaphosa explains, “We cannot claim to be a country that respects human rights if we do not do everything in our power and within our resources to ensure that all South Africans have access to land, housing, food, water, health care and education. We cannot claim to respect human rights if we do not do everything we can to ensure all people have access to work and economic opportunity, and to live lives that are comfortable, safe and secure. There can be no doubt that we have achieved much in securing the rights of all South Africans. But we know from daily experience that we need to do much more.”