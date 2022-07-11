President Cyril Ramaphosa says he understands the frustration of South Africans over continuing rolling blackouts around the country.

In his weekly letter to the nation, he says the recent implementation of stage six rolling blackouts was triggered by the loss of over 18 000 megawatts of generation capacity due to unit breakdowns and the unprotected strike by Eskom workers.

President Ramaphosa says as the system recovers and generation capacity is restored, Eskom will be able to reduce load shedding to lower stages.

He says the agreement reached between Eskom and labour unions will enable critical repairs and return additional units to operation.

At the same time, the President says law enforcement agencies are working hard to tackle sabotage, theft and fraud at Eskom to address the threat that these criminal actions pose to the electricity system.

‘Nuclear energy not an option’

Speaking to SABC News on the sidelines of the 7th SACU Summit which was held in Gaborone, Botswana, President Ramaphosa stated that nuclear energy is not an option as the nation attempts to diversify its energy capacity.

Ramaphosa said although nuclear energy looks attractive to help the country overcome its energy generation woes, South Africa simply can’t afford it.

Contrary to an early statement from Mineral Resource and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe that nuclear power is needed as part of the green transition and to combat the country’s energy crisis.