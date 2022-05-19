President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep sadness at the death of former Johannesburg Mayor, Mpho Moerane.

Moerane succumbed to injuries at the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Wednesday night following a car crash that happened last week.

He is the second Johannesburg Mayor to die in a car crash after his predecessor Jolidee Matongo last year.

Moerane was also vying to become the ANC Gauteng chairperson in the party’s elective conference scheduled to take place later this month.

President Ramaphosa once saw Mpho Moerane as the best Mayor for the City of Johannesburg and on the news of his passing, the President said he will miss his contribution to his political home- the ANC and to the development of Johannesburg as one of South Africa’s and Africa’s important economic and cultural centres.

Family yet to decide on the day of burial

Meanwhile, the Moerane family says details of his funeral are yet to be finalised.

Family spokesperson Mike Maile says, “His family has been by the bedside since he has been in hospital until the final minute and they are still with him as we speak. There’ll be an announcement of the programme as to what is going to happen and the funeral details, how messages of condolences can be delivered and all other relevant matters will be communicated in due course.”

VIDEO | Family confirms the passing of former City of Joburg mayor:

Additional reporting by Ntebo Mokobo.