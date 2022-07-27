President Cyril Ramaphosa hosted WAFCON champions Banyana Banyana at the Union Building in Pretoria earlier on Wednesday.

[WATCH]: @Banyana_Banyana present the trophy to President @CyrilRamaphosa at the #BanyanaHomeComing celebrations held at the Union Buildings in Tshwane. pic.twitter.com/1OlMmzuv5M — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 27, 2022

The Union Buildings were abuzz with excited fans beaming with pride and waving South African flags anticipating the arrival of the team that made South Africans proud.

The champions have been receiving a warm welcome since they landed on Tuesday.

The team has been financially rewarded for winning Africa’s top football trophy, so far R15 million has been pledged to the team from various departments in the country to acknowledge the hard work and victory over Morocco in the final.

Significantly, the President also pledged further support for Banyana Banyana and with the promise of involvement of Treasury, the team could be in for a further windfall.

“I do believe you deserve much more. I heard the TV reporters say the girls are going to get this much, and I kept asking myself is this enough. Now this is what you deserve. You deserve equal pay for equal work that you do. I have been told that you get ten times less than the men when they play and that has to come to an end,” the President said while addressing the winning team.

President Ramaphosa addresses Banyana Banyana:

It is two weeks ahead of Women’s Day which commemorates six decades since the Women’s march to the Union Building calling for the abolishment of apartheid pass laws.

Banyana Banyana’s journey to the Union Building will hopefully signal a change in their own right.

Banyana Banyana ended their trip to the Presidency with a lunch at the Union Building before heading off to the surprise trophy parade to Maponya Mall in Soweto.