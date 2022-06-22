State Capture Chairperson Justice Raymond Zondo says delays in handing over the final report of State Capture were unavoidable and apologised for the delay.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally received the report from Justice Zondo in Pretoria.

The report was originally to be handed over to President Ramaphosa at 4pm.

Handing over of State Capture report:

The term of the Commission was repeatedly extended since 2018 and is now believed to have cost the taxpayer around a R1 billion.

The final report looks at the Estina Dairy Farm contract as well as the SABC, Prasa and Transnet.

Justice Zondo says the four years of hearings have been a monumental undertaking.

President Cyril Ramaphosa after receiving the report said through the Commission, South Africa has come to understand the devastating effects of state capture on the economy and society.

“The Commission was appointed to investigate the corruption that took place during the state capture era. State capture was an assault on our democracy and violated the rights of every man, woman and child in this country.” Statement by President @CyrilRamaphosa at the handover — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 22, 2022

Ramaphosa says state capture was an assault on democracy.

Ramaphosa says,” The work of this Commission is a vital part in our efforts to deal with state capture. The report is far more than a record of widespread corruption, fraud and abuse. It is also an instrument through which the country can work to ensure that such events such as state capture never ever happens again.”