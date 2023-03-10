President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his confidence in Police Minister Bheki Cele and the National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola to fighting crime in the country.

He was responding to a question that was submitted by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema.

Malema wanted to know if Ramaphosa is still confident that Cele and Masemola are competent to get rid of crime, as the quarterly crime statistics revealed that crime remains stubbornly high and continues to escalate across the board in the country.

President Ramaphosa criticised for the slow reconfiguration of government:

“I am confident that the minister and national commissioner of police are competent and able to lead the government’s collaborative approach to building a South Africa where all people are and feel safe. The Department of Police, under the leadership of the minister, developed the Integrated Crime and Violence Prevention Strategy. This strategy complements other interventions that respond to crime and violence, such as victim support, access to justice, improvements to policing and strengthening of the criminal justice system.”

The DA has been pushing for the devolution of policing powers to provinces.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen once again raised the issue with the president.

“Despite your promises to tackle gender-based violence and violent crime on your watch since becoming president murder has gone up, including the SAPS Act,” says Steenhuisen.

Ramaphosa says government is implementing a number of measures to fight crime. This includes strengthening Community Policing Forums.

Devolving powers to the provinces, he says, it is not the way to go.

“The fight against crime will not be advanced through the devolution of policing power, but by mobilising resource and capabilities working with communities. That, we believe is the best way we can continue to bring the levels of crime down,” says Ramaphosa/

He has assured Parliament of his commitment to reduce the size of cabinet. This is despite the addition of two new ministries during the recent executive shake-up.