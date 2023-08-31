President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured those who have lost their homes as a result of the Johannesburg CBD fire, that they will be assisted by government.

President Ramaphosa visited the site of the deadly fire on Thursday night.

The deadly fire that engulfed an apartment building has claimed over 70 lives, including young children.

The cause of the fire, that broke out at a hijacked building in the early hours on this morning remains unknown. President Ramaphosa says the issue of inner-city housing and the hijacking of buildings needs to be addressed.

“They were not able to save everyone. 49 were saved, but 74 died, some children, who died tragically. This is the death that we don’t wish on anyone. People who lost their homes and accommodation will be catered for. Ministers are working full out to ensure that those who need assistance are looked after.”