President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is impressed by efforts to push back Day Zero in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape. He is dedicating his 67 minutes act of goodness to addressing the water crisis in this metro.

The President visited the Nooitgedacht water treatment plant on Monday, together with Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, and Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane.

Ramaphosa has called for unity in resolving the water crisis.

“When we all work together, we are then able to address the challenges and the difficulties that we face. I’ve been troubled about the challenges of water (here in Gqeberha) and now I can see that all levels of government are making all efforts to resolve the problem and also to push away Day Zero and they told me that they are pushing it further and further backward.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa briefed by Amatola Water Board Chairperson Pam Yako on measures being undertaken towards avoiding Day Zero. Nelson Mandela Bay Metro faces an unprecedented drought crisis and efforts are underway to work with all stakeholders to reduce consumption.

President Ramaphosa leads site inspection at Nooitgedacht water treatment works: