President Ramaphosa opens 67 boreholes in honour of Mandela Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa says 67 boreholes have been opened in various parts of the country in honour of Nelson Mandela Day, which is commemorated annually on July 18th.

Ramaphosa, who is an avid walker in his free time, joined thousands of South Africans in participating in the five-kilometre walk in support of Nelson Mandela International Day.

Just before the walk, the President addressed those who had gathered to participate.

President Ramaphosa says, “ We were in other parts of the country handing out water , opening up water systems, water boreholes that would deliver water to thousands of people around our country. And 67 boreholes, like the modern boreholes, were being opened, representing the 67 years that Nelson Mandela served the community of South Africa. So, we are doing this in his honour, and I would like to thank the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Dr Naledi Pandor, who, together with various people in the foundation, has organised this.”

Video | Mandela Day | Ramaphosa launches programme to accelerate access to water