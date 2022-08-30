President Cyril Ramaphosa has once again refused to answer questions related to the theft of money from his Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo.

The President says he would like to give law enforcement agencies investigating this matter the space to do their work before addressing it.

He says he stands ready when the time comes to take the country into his confidence. He was responding to a question from Vuyo Zungula of the African Transformation Movement on whether he would engage members of the National Assembly on this matter.

President responds to Phala Phala Farm question:

Crime

On the issue of crime, President Ramaphosa says the National Security Council has agreed that the Defence Force could be called in to support the police in their attempts to combat illegal mining.

The President says progress has been made in efforts to fight this and other types of crime in the country. He says the SAPS has established several special units to deal with illegal mining, copper theft and construction site extortion as well as vandalisation of economic infrastructure.

Migrants

The President also says he understands the demand by some South Africans that they should receive priority when services are delivered.

He says, however, dealing with illegal immigration should be done within the confines of the law and that residents should not take the law into their hands.

He has repeated his view that South Africans are not xenophobic as they have always welcomed people from other African countries in the past. He says the country is taking measures to tighten security. On the issue of Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, Ramaphosa says the issues she has raised are important.

Support for Minister Cele

President Ramaphosa has expressed support for Police Minister Bheki Cele and his commitment to fight crime. He says Cele is always in attendance to help support victims of violent crimes when they happen. He was responding to a question from DA leader John Steenhuisen on Cele’s alleged comment that a victim of rape was lucky because she had only been raped once.

President’s Q&A session in the National Assembly: