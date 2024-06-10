President Ramaphosa will not attend G7 meeting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the G7 meeting in India later this week. South Africa and other African countries as well as the African Union, have been invited to attend the meeting, as these industrialised nations are trying to reach out to the continent.

The outcome of the national and provincial elections in South Africa saw a major political shift after the governing party, the African National Congress (ANC), failed to get an absolute majority, that would have enabled it to form a government.

President Ramaphosa has since announced that his party was engaging other political parties with the aim of forming a government of national unity.

The world is watching with keen interest, as South Africa tries to navigate these uncharted waters. This has led to the South African President prioritising internal challenges.

Ramaphosa will not be participating in the G7 summit, nor will South Africa send a high-powered delegation to the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland this weekend.