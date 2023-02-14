President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his deep condolences to the families of the 20 people who died in a collision between a bus and truck carrying cash in Limpopo early on Tuesday.

“As compatriots, we are deeply saddened when we experience such a loss of life on our roads. Incidents like this impact severely families who lose loved ones as well as survivors or witnesses who are affected physically or psychologically when such tragedy happens. Incidents of this kind also have economic consequences for the people involved and for the businesses they may operate or in which they are employed,” President Ramaphosa said.

The President wished the 68 survivors of this incident well in their recovery. “We must all do what we can to travel in safety while we treat our roads as a shared amenity, which they are. A second of haste or impatience can result in a lifetime of loss and pain and there is no risk that is worth taking no matter what your experience may be as a driver. While we reflect on this, our prayers go out to the families, friends and colleagues of those who have perished in Limpopo,” Ramaphosa adds.

The two vehicles collided on the N1 just before the Vervoewd tunnels outside of Louis Trichardt in Limpopo. Nineteen people were declared dead on the scene. The bus was en route to various villages in the area.

One of the passengers says they were screaming when they saw the bus going down the embankment into the river. The survivors say they are grateful to be alive.

“We thank God we survived in the accident; we are happy to be alive. I saw the bus going down to the river, I took my belongings. It was horrible, I have nothing much to say except to thank God for keeping me alive,” a survivor explains.

The Makhado Municipality says they will assist the families who lost members in the crash. Makhado Municipality’s Disaster Manager, Osmond Munzhelele says they will assist the bereaved families with funeral arrangements and other necessities.

“When we have a disaster like this the council will take a decision to declare it as a disaster, once a council has taken a decision will see how can we assist the members of the bereaved families,” another survivor reiterates.

MEC of Transport in Limpopo, Florence Radzilani says they are awaiting the final accident report to get to the bottom of what might have happened.

About nine survivors are in critical condition in hospital while about 50 more suffered moderate and minor injuries. The injured are being treated at Siloam, Makhado and Elim hospitals.