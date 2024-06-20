President Ramaphosa meets with Nigerian President Tinubu in Pretoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who currently chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

During his inauguration speech, Ramaphosa emphasised that the seventh administration would continue to strengthen its relationship with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries and the continent.

Leaders of various regional organisations in Africa attended the inauguration ceremony in Pretoria on Wednesday, including the majority of SADC Heads of State and government.