President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently in a meeting with the African National Congress (ANC) top officials at the party’s headquarters, Luthuli House in Johannesburg.

Today’s meeting follows several others that Ramaphosa has held with various organisations, including the SACP and Cosatu in light of an imminent cabinet reshuffle.

The country continues to await for President Ramaphosa’s announcement on changes in his cabinet.

Expectations are rife that, following his consultations with ANC alliance partners and with the ANC Top officials, he will announce changes soon.

ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula has for several times told the media that Ramaphosa will announce the changes in cabinet before the end of February.

