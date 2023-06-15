The Ukrainian government says it is looking forward to receiving the delegation of six African heads in Kyiv on its peace mission.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is part of the delegation en route to war-torn Ukraine to help find a solution and a peace settlement to the over-a-year conflict.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by other six African heads of state from the Republic of Congo, Senegal, Uganda, Egypt, Zambia and the Island of Comoros, is expected to meet with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

But the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba says they will not be dictated to.

“What I did hear about is that a group of African leaders want to come to Kyiv and to Moscow and I don’t know where Putin the aggressor wants to host them and they want to talk and so if we are talking about this mission as a peace plan then I am aware of it and we are looking forward to hosting these presidents Kyiv and we see value in talking with them. First, any peace initiative should respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine and should not employ even in between the lines any cessation of Ukraine’s land to Russia and second any peace plan should not lead to the freezing of the conflict.”