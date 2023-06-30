Some of the business owners in the area of Oqungwini outside Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal say the water crisis in the uThukela District is crippling their operations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is holding an imbizo in Oqungwini to listen to the concerns of the people in this deep rural area. The uThukela District is a poverty-stricken area, where people complain about a lack of service delivery.

Excellent Madlala owns a bed and breakfast establishment in the area.

“The biggest challenge for doing business in this area is things like water, we can’t create jobs in this area because of water crisis. We are making some money with little bit of business we are getting but we liquidate that by paying for water at very alarming rates. And we also need access to the market, the government keeps on talking about us creating jobs in rural area, but they do little to support the jobs that we are creating. So, we would like to get the government to do business with us.”