President Cyril Ramaphosa has lauded the late amaMpondo King Zanozuko Sigcau for his efforts at promoting development in his community.

President Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at the official category one funeral of the monarch held at the Ndimakude Great Place in Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape.

King Sigcau, who was inaugurated in 2018, passed away on the 31st of May following a period of illness. The President says the King was active in promoting the proposed Eastern Seaboard Development Initiative, which would see the establishment of a mega-city on the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coasts as well as ensuring communities’ investment in their own development.

“He was amongst those monarchs who were determined that economic development should not be confined to urban centres in our country only. He was one of those leaders who championed the Invest Rural Masterplan a flagship project promoted by the House of Traditional and Khoisan leaders. His majesty’s passing left many tasks unfinished and took from us a beacon of development, social norms and development.”

Scores of people including traditional leaders, government officials and members of the amaMpondo nation gathered at Ndimakude great place to bid farewell to the King.

King’s funeral proceedings: