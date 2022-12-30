President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the late football legend, Edson Arantes do Nascimento affectionately known as Pele as a global inspiration and a champion of peace.

Ramaphosa says the former Brazilian Minister of Sports had a major impact on the field of play and he inspired the resilience with which he worked for peace and justice globally.

“During the eight decades of his life, Pelé not only filled football stadiums with exhilaration but he filled hearts and homes with hope and the knowledge that adversity was surmountable. He was a global inspiration who embodied the best that sport has to offer as an exhibition of physical endeavour and as a means to transform individuals and entire societies from within,” says Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, political parties in South Africa have also paid tribute to Pele, the African National Congress (ANC) has committed to preserving his legacy by advancing the popular cause and world peace he espoused throughout his life.

Whilst the Economic Freedom Fighters has highlighted his role in the international solidarity fight against apartheid.

We call upon the youth of the world and those of South Africa in particular to emulate Pelé as a symbol of black excellence, and be inspired by the legacy of the revered icon of world football who aged with grace and pride. pic.twitter.com/4EZZnk6Oiu — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 30, 2022