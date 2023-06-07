President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected on Thursday to visit Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, following the cholera outbreak that has claimed over 20 lives.

The Presidency statement says President Ramaphosa’s visit will begin with a stopover at the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant, before going to Hammanskraal.

The President will be accompanied by ministers, deputy ministers, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink.

President Ramaphosa will interact with the community of Hammanskraal on measures government is implementing amid the outbreak.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu described the cholera outbreak as a cause for great concern.

He said it remains the role of the municipalities to fulfil their obligations to deliver clean, safe water and healthy environments through sanitation services.

Mchunu released the Interim Blue, Green and No Drop Watch Reports, a regulatory tool and incentive based programme to improve municipal drinking water quality.

Mchunu releases water report:

The report indicates that numerous municipalities have been issued with non-compliance notices for failure to supply clean quality drinkable water to communities.