President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to arrive in Washington DC on Thursday afternoon. The President will meet his US counterpart Joe Biden for a meeting that aims to deepen cooperation on trade, investment, climate change and health challenges.

It comes off at the backdrop of renewed American focus on the African continent. The US has unveiled its new Africa strategy, pledging to widen its “circle of engagement” to other nations.

Professor Tony Carroll has spent much of his career focusing on Southern Africa and says the visit of President Cyril Ramaphosa to the White House is important.

“I think it’s an important moment for us to re-establish a good collaborative relationship with South Africa at the highest level. I think it’s been absent for a number of years – not to dwell on the past – but I think there’s been a gap between our presidents, and I think now is an opportunity to reboot that.”

Former United States Ambassador to SADC and Senior Fellow in African Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Michelle Gavin says the Biden administration will be looking to make progress on its economic relationship with South Africa and find ways to overcome obstacles and deepen ties.

Previewing President Ramaphosa’s visit to the US: Sherwin Bryce-Pease