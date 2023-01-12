Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa deeply regrets the current rolling blackouts that the country is facing. Magwenya was briefing the media on the President’s upcoming public engagements.

“The President acknowledges the frustration of households, parents and learners who have commenced the school calendar year facing power shortages, the devastation of loadshedding to small businesses and the adverse impact to the economy remains severe.”

Eskom announced Stage 6 of rolling blackouts on Tuesday after seven units tripped. In a statement, the power utility further added that Stage 6 rolling blackouts will then be implemented at 16:00 -05:00 until further notice.

Magwenya says the National Energy Crisis Committee is working to find a sustainable solution to the rolling blackouts.

Below is the briefing: