Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa deeply regrets the current rolling blackouts that the country is facing. Magwenya was briefing the media on the President’s upcoming public engagements.
“The President acknowledges the frustration of households, parents and learners who have commenced the school calendar year facing power shortages, the devastation of loadshedding to small businesses and the adverse impact to the economy remains severe.”
Eskom announced Stage 6 of rolling blackouts on Tuesday after seven units tripped. In a statement, the power utility further added that Stage 6 rolling blackouts will then be implemented at 16:00 -05:00 until further notice.
Magwenya says the National Energy Crisis Committee is working to find a sustainable solution to the rolling blackouts.
Below is the briefing:
Magwenya: On 15 December 2022, president Ramaphosa convened a national energy crisis committee comprising of ministers and various technical work stream leads. https://t.co/bkKfJTFJDl
Mangwenya: While the president acknowledged progress made in the executing of the elements of the national energy plan, he further demanded more urgency in the implementation of all priority areas and actions laid out in the plan. #Loadshedding
Mangwenya: To date, president Ramaphosa remains cyst with finding a sustainable solution to the current energy crisis. The president has been regularly briefed on the situation at #Eskom and on the roll out of the National Energy Plan.
Magwenya: Despite the current gloomy state of #Loadshedding, the National Energy Crisis Committee work streams have continued to make progress of several areas aimed at ensuring the sustainability of the grid and finding additional megawatts.
