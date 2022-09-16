President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Americans to reject the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act.

The Act is aimed at punishing countries that continue to have trade relations with Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

VIDEO: Outlining President Ramaphosa US state visit with Sherwin Bryce-Pease:

President Ramaphosa is continuing with his packed day in the US capital, Washington. He is expected to meet President Joe Biden soon.

He earlier met Congressional leaders and veterans of the Civil Rights Movement who helped to lobby the American public to support the struggle against the apartheid regime.

President Ramaphosa explains, “We are therefore concerned about the possible implications for the African continent if the Countering Malign Russia Activities Bill were to become US law. The law could have an unintended consequence. Punishing the African continent for efforts to advance development and growth. Both the US and Russia are strategic partners for South Africa. The Bill could push those who hold independent views.”

President Ramaphosa hosts US Congressional leaders: