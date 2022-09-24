President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Heritage Day speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to call for patience in the midst of the country’s energy crisis.

The Gauteng Heritage Carnival is a celebration of our victory over racial division. It is a celebration of our determination to build a society founded in tolerance, non-racialism, non-sexism, equality and diversity. #HeritageDay#GautengCarnival#LeaveNoOneBehind 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/NanPViwUrK — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) September 24, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa keynote address at the Heritage Day celebration at the Union Building.

He says that while the recent loadshedding has caused havoc in the country, a solution is being worked on.

The country is currently on stage 4 of rolling blackouts, and has been alternating between stages 5 and 6, since last weekend.

Stage 3 is expected to be implemented from 5 am tomorrow morning and is expected to last into the week.

Ramaphosa says an announcement will soon be made on various measures that are being put in place to address loadshedding.

He adds, “Now we’re going through the throes of an energy crisis, in the recent two weeks we’ve been seeing rising loadshedding completely disrupting our lives, our economy, and causing havoc from a social point of view, health point of view. Even as we face these challenges, as South Africans, as we have done in the past, we have persevered, and I ask once again, let us persevere, the challenge is being addressed.”

