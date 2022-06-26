President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Bavaria, Germany, for his participation in the G7 Leaders’ Summit. He was invited by the host and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Summit will take place on Monday where South Africa will participate in two outreach sessions. The first will be “Investing in the future”, where issues of climate, energy and health will be discussed, followed by a working session titled “Stronger Together”, where the Summit will address food security issues and advancing gender equality.

Leaders of the G7 are expected to discuss among issues sanctions against Russia, challenges of food security, climate change, the war in Ukraine and challenges facing members of the G7 as they built back better the global economy that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Ramaphosa arrives in Germany for G7 leaders Summit:



