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President Ramaphosa approves Eskom restructuring plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an event.
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses an event.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@PresidencyZA
Kholofelo Teffo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has endorsed Phase one of the report of the Eskom Restructuring Task Team. Representatives of the Presidency, National Treasury, the Department of Electricity and Energy, Eskom, and the National Transmission Company of South Africa are part of the task team.

The Presidency says in a statement that this sets the stage for the restructuring of South Africa’s electricity sector. It says there will be competition, investment, reduced electricity tariffs and energy security for sustained economic growth and job creation.

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya explains that the Independent Transmission Company (TSO) is a key enabler of a successful competitive wholesale electricity market that is expected to deliver reliable and cost-effective electricity. “This  reform will support higher rates of economic growth, investment, and job creation. The work of the ERTT is being undertaken in two phases. The Phase I, which was completed at the end of June, focused on developing a high-level proposal to establish the TSO. Phase II, which will be completed within a further three months, includes developing a detailed implementation plan with timeframes for completing the restructuring in the manner proposed.”

 

 

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