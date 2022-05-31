President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Vincent Magwenya as his new spokesperson.

Magwenya takes over as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson after the post was left vacant for two years.

Magwenya last worked in the Presidency in 2009 during former President Jacob Zuma’s first term in office but resigned a few months later.

Magwenya has also served as CEO of PR Agency Magna Carta and Director of Communications at Standard Bank and Director of Group Stakeholder Relations Management at Standard Bank Group.

PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA APPOINTS NEW SPOKESPERSON President @PresidencyZA Ramaphosa has appointed Mr Vincent Magwenya as his spokesperson with effect from 1 June 2022. pic.twitter.com/k6o55hXz87 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 31, 2022