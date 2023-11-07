President Ramaphosa appoints new Judges to High Court Divisions

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court of Appeal, Gauteng High Court Division and KwaZulu-Natal High Court Division, on Tuesday.

The President says that the appointments were essential to ensure the continuity of the administration of justice at all levels and in all centres of the judiciary.

The appointments include Justice Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Justice Anna Maleshane Kgoele as Judges of the Supreme Court of Appeal, effective from December 1, 2023.

The Gauteng Division of the High Court will see the appointment of Adv Soraya Khatija Hassim SC, Adv Omphemetse Mooki SC, Adv Jacobus Johannes Strijdom SC, and Adv Brad Christopher Wanless SC as judges, effective from January 1, 2024.

Professor Mbuzeni Johnson Mathenjwa has been appointed as a Judge of the KwaZulu-Natal Division of the High Court, effective from November 1, 2023.

In compliance with the Labour Relations Act, President Ramaphosa has also appointed Justice Mogomotsi Edwin Molahlehi as Deputy Judge President of the Labour and Labour Appeal Courts, effective from November 1.

Justice Madeline Portia Nompi Nkutha-Nkontwana and Madam Justice Katherine Mary Savage are appointed Judges of the Labour Appeal Court, effective from January 1, 2024, along with Justice André Johann Van Niekerk.

The Presidency wishes the newly appointed judges well and adds that judges are entrusted with an important role in ensuring justice and fairness for all South Africans.