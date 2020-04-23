Speaking at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said there will be five coronavirus risk levels.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced an ease on the COVID-19 lockdown regulations which will see gradual and phased recovery of economic activity starting from next Thursday.

The national lockdown was imposed in March to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The government has reported 75 deaths from the virus and confirmed 3 953 cases.

Speaking at the Union buildings in Pretoria, Ramaphosa says there will be five coronavirus risk levels.

In this video below, President Cyril Ramaphosa gives an update on the COVID-19 lockdown:

He says South Africa is currently on Level 5 which requires the most serious response and drastic measures.

From May 1 the level will be lowered to four.

“Level 4, some activity can be allowed to resume, subject to extreme precautions. Level 3 involves the easing of some restrictions, including on work and social activities. Level 2 involves the further easing of restrictions, but the maintenance of physical distancing and restrictions on some leisure and social activities. Level 1 means that most normal activity can resume, with precautions and health guidelines followed at all times.”

Ramaphosa says a range of goods that may be sold will be extended to incorporate certain additional categories.

The President says it is important to note that several restrictions will remain in place regardless of the level of alert for as long as the risk of transmission is present.

SA Lockdown Risk Strategy:

The President also emphasised that the borders will remain closed to international travel, except for the repatriation of South African nationals and foreign citizens.

Statement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on COVID19 risk strategy:



There are 318 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3 953.

The new deaths are from the following provinces: Western Cape 6, KwaZulu-Natal 2, Gauteng 1, and Eastern Cape 1.

