The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has described the late Deputy Speaker in the Provincial Legislature Mluleki Ndobe as a dedicated long-standing member of the movement.

Police said Ndobe committed suicide at his home on Friday last week. He had been diagnosed with cancer. He will be laid to rest on Saturday in the Kokshill cemetery near his home in Umzimkhulu in the south of KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded Ndobe a provincial official funeral category two.

Provincial spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela says: “He has been an outstanding cadre of the movement, young as he was. He was part of the ANCYL leaders whom we integrated from the former uMzimkhulu in the Eastern Cape to KZN with the late Sindiso Magaqa. They were the team that helped us to be able to launch the ANCYL in that region. He has been part of the ANC structures at the time of his passing. He was also responsible for political education.”

Ndobe was a PEC/PWC member and a former Deputy Provincial Secretary of the ANC in the province. Currently, he was entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating the eThekwini Regional Task Team after the disbandment of the Regional Executive Committee, to take the region to its next Regional Conference which was delayed by the lockdown of the country due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He was serving as the Deputy Speaker in the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature in the 6th administration since 2019.

The provincial ANC says Ndobe was a servant of the people, a dedicated and a disciplined cadre who had served the movement at various levels previously as the Mayor of Harry Gwala Region, SALGA Provincial Chairperson, and an ANC and Youth League leader in the region for a number of years since Umzimkhulu was integrated to KwaZulu-Natal.

The party says that Ndobe remained an activist focused on turning the lives of our people for the better.

Ndobe had been in and out of the hospital for the past few months battling cancer.

Condolences pour in for Mluleki Ndobe: