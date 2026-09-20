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President orders top priority for recent women killings: Chikunga

  • FILE | Body of sixth woman found next to the road, September 15, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Mbalenhle Mthethwa
SABC News

The Interministerial Committee on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide says it has received a briefing on the investigations regarding the deaths of nine women whose bodies were discovered in Ekurhuleni.

The deaths have prompted renewed calls for swift action to bring those responsible to book.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga says, “On priority of law enforcement protection, safety and justice, a multidisciplinary specialized investigation team as the President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that the investigation into these killings must receive the highest level of attention from government and law enforcement agencies. The multidisciplinary specialized team established to investigate the cases has been elevated to be coordinated by the Deputy National Commissioner Detective Services.”

IMC briefs the media on Government response to Ekurhuleni women murders

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