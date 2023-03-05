African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mavuso Msimang says President Cyril Ramaphosa no longer has the luxury to delay a cabinet reshuffle.

President faces pressure to appoint his deputy after David Mabuza resigns. Ramaphosa has yet to announce the electricity minister and fill some vacancies in his cabinet.

After meeting with various stakeholders including the ANC and its alliance partners, there’s speculation that Ramaphosa could announce changes to his cabinet on Sunday. Msimang says the country is in crisis.

“Perhaps a major contributor to the economic crisis is the crisis of governance. An expectation will be that as soon as a vacant pops up, the President makes sure that beyond the period of acting while somebody else is being appointed, this happens very very urgently. We had the Department of Public Service and Administration has been without a Minister for a very long time, it’s almost a year now since Ayanda Dlodlo left.”

