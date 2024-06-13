President Mnangagwa extends condolences to Malawi on VP death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveyed his condolences to the government and people of Malawi following the death of the country’s vice-president Dr Saulos Chilima.

The Vice President and nine other passengers died on Monday when the aircraft they were travelling in crashed after it disappeared from the radar.

Chilima’s body has already arrived in the capital Lilongwe.

Funeral arrangements are underway.

In a statement, Mnangagwa says, “My sincere condolences to my dear brother, His Excellency President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the government and people of the Republic of Malawi, following the passing on of the Vice President of Malawi, Honourable Dr Saulos Chilima and nine other people in a plane crash. Our prayers are with you all.”

