Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has dismissed as exaggeration reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is not feeling well.

This follows reports claiming that President Ramaphosa postponed announcing changes to his executive yesterday due to ill health.

There has been growing concern about the delay in the President announcing his new cabinet. Magwenya says despite having a minor cold, the president carried on with his duties.

“As you saw he hosted his Ugandan counterpart President [Yoweri] Museveni and continued with his duties throughout the day, so it’s been just a minor cold. It’s not something that would’ve prevented him to fulfill any of his duties and we must also correct the rumour that there was an announcement that he was due to make yesterday. There was never such announcement and should there be an announcement we will advise in time that there would be an announcement.”

Magwenya shares more: