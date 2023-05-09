The Namibian President and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Chairperson of Politics, Defence and Security Hage Geingob has called armed groups in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to immediately end their fighting.

He was speaking in Windhoek at the SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government. President Cyril Ramaphosa is representing South Africa.

Geingob has condemned armed groups such as M23 saying they have destabilised the eastern DRC.

He says, “It’s worth mentioning that the humanitarian situation has reached alarming proportions, we have over 1, 6 million displaced and increased camps for internally displaced persons. The summit also reiterated solidarity with the people and government of the DRC and we want to restore peace and stability in that country.”

In a statement on Monday, Ramaphosa condemned the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC.

“We condemn the activities of the illegal armed groups and call upon the- groups and their sponsors to cease their activities immediately. The war has persisted for far too long and it is our firm belief that the people of the DRC deserve peace and development.”

He says, “South Africa stands ready to contribute to the development of effective regional instruments that could assist to stabilize the current security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC. We, therefore, support the need for long-term planning to be ingrained in the SADC Peace and Security Architecture.”