Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa says he’s happy that he won the elections after he was declared a winner by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission last night.

There were eleven presidential candidates on these polls, but the main contenders were Mnangagwa and Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa.

The opposition has rejected the outcome of Wednesday’s elections.

Mnangagwa says there are processes to follow for those who dispute the results.

“Can I assure you that I did not conduct the elections. I competed with them in this race to win the elections, and I’m happy that I have won the race. I think those who think the race was not conducted properly should know where to complain. I’m so happy the race was run peacefully, with transparency and fairly broad daylight, and I’m happy that there was a huge turnout by our people.”

Political analyst and Researcher, Dr Tinashe Sithole says violence cannot be ruled out in Zimbabwe following the election results.

Sithole says the results could be challenged in court.

“It is highly predictable that there could be violence in the country, because of the issues of credibility in terms of ZEC. Now you have SADC more or less identifying some of the issues that the opposition have alluded to before and of course one of the options for the opposition is to take it to court,” adds Sithole.

