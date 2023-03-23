President Cyril Ramaphosa will be hosting the King of Belgium Philippe and Queen Mathilda this morning.

This state visit is part of Belgium’s endeavor to strengthen relations with South Africa. A business forum will be held on the margins of the visit.

Belgium played an important role in contributing to the tourism sector in South Africa and has also assisted in building capacity to manufacture vaccines. International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the visit is very important.

“We have good relations which we would like to expand significantly. We have people to people exchange before COVID-19. Quite a lot of components. Tourists in South Africa came from Belgium, “she said.