President Cyril Ramaphosa will today join the families of slain police officers and reservists.

This year’s event commemorates members of the SAPS who lost their lives between the 1st of April 2021 and the 31st of March this year.

President Ramaphosa will not only lay a wreath on behalf of the government at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings but will also deliver a keynote address.

He is expected to be joined by Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner Fanie Masemola.

Most of the women and men in blue will be honoured for their bravery and for ensuring that South Africans are safe and secure.

A flypast will take place in honour of the fallen heroes and heroines by the South African Police Service Air Wing. And the president is expected to also interact with the grieving families.

